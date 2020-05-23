Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $743.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

