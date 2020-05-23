New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.39 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.