New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.96 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

