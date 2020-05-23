New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 369,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

AIV stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

