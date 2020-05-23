New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Wyndham Destinations worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

