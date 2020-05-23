New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,672 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

DEA stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

