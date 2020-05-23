New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,315 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of XPO Logistics worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,060,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

