New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of II-VI worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after purchasing an additional 674,256 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,949 shares of company stock worth $2,807,443 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

