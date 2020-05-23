New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.