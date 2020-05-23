New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Huntsman worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

