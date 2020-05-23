New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.58 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,121,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

