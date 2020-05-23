New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.64 Million Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Enstar Group worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.73. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

