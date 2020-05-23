New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.