New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

MAN stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

