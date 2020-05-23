New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 72,368 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 78.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Loop Capital cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

