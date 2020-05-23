New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Altice USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Altice USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

NYSE ATUS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

