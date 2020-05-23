New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

