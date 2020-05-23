NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NF Energy Saving stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. NF Energy Saving has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

