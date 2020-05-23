NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Get NIC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.