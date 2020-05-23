NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.48. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 111,938 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

