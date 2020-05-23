NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NMIH opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.89. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,625,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

