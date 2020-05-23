NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NRDBY stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

