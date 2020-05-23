Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $695.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.86%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

