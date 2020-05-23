Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.73.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

