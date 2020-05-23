Novavax, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

