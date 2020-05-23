NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.