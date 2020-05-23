NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.92.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

