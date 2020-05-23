Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,336 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 552.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.28.

MLM opened at $179.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.