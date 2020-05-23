Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.