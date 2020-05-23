Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,633,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $893.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $914.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,026.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,881.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.