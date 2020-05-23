Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,017.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $748.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

