Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

GS opened at $179.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

