Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 47,067,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after buying an additional 7,975,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 5,915,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.