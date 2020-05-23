Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 7,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $237.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

