Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,411 shares of company stock worth $2,336,943. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

