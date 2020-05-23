Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,994,000 after purchasing an additional 389,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Generac by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $114.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

