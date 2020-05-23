Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.63. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 147,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Finally, Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,000 shares during the period.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

