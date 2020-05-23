Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $98.43 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 77,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $160,684.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Silcock bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,599.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 294,416 shares of company stock worth $593,841 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,633 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.