Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $6,298,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

