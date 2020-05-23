PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. HSBC upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.40. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

