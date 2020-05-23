Pamela M. Arway Sells 7,011 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRM opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

