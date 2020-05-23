Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

