Peel Hunt Boosts Integrafin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 510

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHP. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

LON IHP opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. Integrafin has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 449.18.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £254,500 ($334,780.32). Also, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £5,994.95 ($7,886.02).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

