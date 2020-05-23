Peel Hunt Lowers Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to Reduce

Peel Hunt cut shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.13 ($10.14).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 626.80 ($8.25) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

