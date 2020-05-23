Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.28. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,682,456 shares.

PEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.84 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

