Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Perrigo worth $45,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $11,101,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,408,000 after buying an additional 172,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Perrigo stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

