Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

