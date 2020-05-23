Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.