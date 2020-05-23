Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.31. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 16,565 shares.

PGSVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.49.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

