PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.82

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $11.08. PFB shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 680 shares.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on PFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PFB Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

